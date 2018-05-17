Lancaster Colony Co. (LANC) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $136,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $127.78 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $125.99 and a twelve month high of $126.78. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

