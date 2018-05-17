Lamden Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinFalcon and Radar Relay. Lamden has a market capitalization of $31.15 million and approximately $359,742.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00160541 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000435 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

