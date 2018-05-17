Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in PayPal (PYPL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,927,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 364,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,753.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $5,423,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,773 shares of company stock worth $16,777,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PayPal to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. PayPal has a twelve month low of $77.32 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.92%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. analysts forecast that PayPal will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

