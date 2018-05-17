K+S (SDF) PT Set at €26.00 by Cfra

K+S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €26.00 ($30.95) price objective by analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.95) price target on K+S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS set a €25.00 ($29.76) price target on K+S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.30 ($22.98) price target on K+S and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) price target on K+S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €23.54 ($28.03).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €25.41 ($30.25) on Tuesday. K+S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

