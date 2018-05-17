Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Purchases 13,360 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded up $0.05, reaching $10.98, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 67,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $11.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 102,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.