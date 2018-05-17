Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco Purchases 13,360 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded up $0.05, reaching $10.98, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 67,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,780. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 274.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $11.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 84,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 35.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 102,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 199,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.
