KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned 0.13% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 766.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 462,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 408,934 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,506,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 128,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,852,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $61.52 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

