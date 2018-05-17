Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $39,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in McDonald's by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after buying an additional 481,739 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,820,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,518,138,000 after buying an additional 1,848,111 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald's by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after buying an additional 270,898 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald's by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after buying an additional 139,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in McDonald's by 31.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,802,160 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $909,044,000 after buying an additional 1,379,737 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Bank of America set a $200.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $200.00 target price on shares of McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.03.

McDonald's opened at $162.87 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $163.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.