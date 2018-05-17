Korea Investment CORP Sells 40,693 Shares of Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,693 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $57,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 988.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

