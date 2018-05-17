Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,358 Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $62,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $11,484,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 47,307 shares during the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 61,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE:PRU opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $100.10 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other Prudential Financial news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.