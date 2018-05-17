Korea Investment CORP Has $72.21 Million Position in Suncor Energy (SU)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,911 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $72,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 335,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 38,783 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 36,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Shares of Suncor Energy opened at $41.04 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2797 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

