Koppers (KOP) VP Acquires $384,500.00 in Stock

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 17th, R. Michael Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of Koppers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $778,800.00.

Koppers traded up $0.75, reaching $39.85, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 127,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,204. Koppers has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $814.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. Koppers had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,931,000 after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Koppers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Koppers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 651,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 446,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 27,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Koppers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 337,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

