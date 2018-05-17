Kopin Co. (KOPN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 125.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Kopin worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOPN. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kopin by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kopin by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kopin by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 226,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kopin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,068,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Kopin opened at $3.28 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Kopin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $3.25.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits.

