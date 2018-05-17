KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.93.

KLA-Tencor opened at $113.67 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $113.99.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA-Tencor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $96,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $182,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

