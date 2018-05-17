KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. L.P.’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. L.P. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill set a $22.00 price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. traded up $0.25, reaching $22.57, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,765. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,910,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,185,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after buying an additional 801,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,215,000 after buying an additional 844,754 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. L.P. Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

