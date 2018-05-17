Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.41

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.41 and last traded at C$24.66, with a volume of 398262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank set a C$27.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$269.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Jennifer Laura Wagner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total transaction of C$816,400.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

