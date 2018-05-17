King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 23,560 Shares of Prudential Financial (PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,560 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. UBS raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $4,429,278.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $101.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

