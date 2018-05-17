King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 23,508 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (BXS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $15,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.42.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Hovde Group set a $35.00 price target on BancorpSouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $36.00 price target on BancorpSouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

