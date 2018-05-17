King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,035 Shares of Northern Trust (NTRS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after buying an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northern Trust to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

NTRS stock opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $107.49 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $312,797.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 46,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $5,028,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,179 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,580. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

