King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in ACI Worldwide (ACIW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,132 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

In other news, Director John M. Shay, Jr. sold 63,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,584,957.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Suwinski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ACI Worldwide opened at $23.26 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.17 million. ACI Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

