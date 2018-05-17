Kindred Healthcare (KND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,432,020 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the April 13th total of 4,675,149 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,610 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KND. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 46,724.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,564,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 641,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $6,128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kindred Healthcare by 719.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 585,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Kindred Healthcare opened at $8.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Kindred Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

