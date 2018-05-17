Kindred Healthcare (KND) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.07

News articles about Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Healthcare earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 47.2567850915634 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE KND opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Kindred Healthcare has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. research analysts expect that Kindred Healthcare will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Kindred Healthcare Company Profile

Kindred Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, and RehabCare. The company provides long-term acute care (LTAC) services to post-intensive care and medically complex patients, including the critically ill and suffering from multiple organ system failures most commonly of the cardiovascular, pulmonary, kidney, gastro-intestinal, and cutaneous systems.

