Kimco Realty (KIM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,753,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,825,000 after acquiring an additional 394,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,745,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,580,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 254,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,266,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 455,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $51,680.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $304.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 72.26%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Kimco Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 492 U.S. shopping centers comprising 83 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

