Kimball Electronics (KE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 47.2133878415138 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:KE remained flat at $$17.85 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,468. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $283.94 million for the quarter.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services.

