Keysight (KEYS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Keysight Technologies, Inc. is an Applied Technology company that provides electronic measurement solutions to the communications and electronics industries. It provides electronic measurement instruments and systems and related software, software design tools, and related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operation of electronics equipment. The Company provides start-up assistance, consulting, optimization and application support throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. It also offers customization, consulting and optimization services throughout the customer’s product lifecycle. Keysight Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KEYS. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Keysight in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Keysight in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Keysight opened at $53.53 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Keysight has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. Keysight had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 2.64%. Keysight’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Keysight will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,276,612.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,962.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,829. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,335,000 after buying an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Keysight during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight during the fourth quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

