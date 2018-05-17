Keyera (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Keyera (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Keyera stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.20 and a 12 month high of C$42.57.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.62 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. GMP Securities increased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.