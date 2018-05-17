Keyera (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Keyera (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.
Keyera stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.20 and a 12 month high of C$42.57.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.62 million.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.
