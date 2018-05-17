KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on nVent Electric (NVT)

Research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 369,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $9,191,702.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading.

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.