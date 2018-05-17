Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($50.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLAG. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($54.76) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. UBS set a €31.70 ($37.74) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €30.50 ($36.31) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.85 ($43.87).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd opened at €34.44 ($41.00) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Hapag-Lloyd has a fifty-two week low of €24.81 ($29.54) and a fifty-two week high of €40.20 ($47.86).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.