Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for Petrofac (PFC)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 600 ($8.14) to GBX 700 ($9.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 575 ($7.80) to GBX 648 ($8.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group raised shares of Petrofac to a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.14) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 460 ($6.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($9.22) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 571.36 ($7.75).

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac opened at GBX 649 ($8.80) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Petrofac has a 12 month low of GBX 345.20 ($4.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 941 ($12.76).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Petrofac’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other news, insider Sara Akbar bought 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £4,997.12 ($6,778.51). Also, insider Ayman Asfari bought 2,023,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £9,997,572 ($13,561,546.39).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.