Kennametal (KMT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Month to date, Kennametal's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company's top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% while increased 15% year over year. Also, the company's bottom line increased 16.7% year over year. For fiscal 2018, the company raised its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $2.55-$2.65, with the mid-point increasing from $2.55 to $2.60. Organic sales growth is predicted to be at the top end of the prior projection of 9-11%. In the quarters ahead, we believe that the company will gain from its diversified customer base, international operations, favorable pricing and three initiatives, including growth, modernization and simplification. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. It will soon pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share to its common shareholders.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Kennametal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

KMT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 17,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.05. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $607.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

