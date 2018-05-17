Kemper (KMPR) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $75.75

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $75.75 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 3213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $697.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.15 million. Kemper had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.06%. research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kemper by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $32,245,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Kemper by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

