Kemper Co. (KMPR) Receives $67.50 Average PT from Analysts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $583,223.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Kemper opened at $74.75 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kemper has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $697.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.15 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 6.33%. research analysts forecast that Kemper will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

