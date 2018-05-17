KekCoin (KEK) Price Tops $0.15

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, KekCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001856 BTC on exchanges. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $0.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,662,840 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,840 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

