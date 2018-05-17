Keith Jensen Sells 3,424 Shares of Fortinet (FTNT) Stock

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $202,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Thursday, May 10th, Keith Jensen sold 12,925 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $773,819.75.

Shares of Fortinet traded down $0.35, reaching $58.26, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.75. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $59.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,849,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $742,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,044,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,785,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,798,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.