Kefi Minerals (KEFI) Price Target Raised to GBX 5.60 at RFC Ambrian

Kefi Minerals (LON:KEFI) had its price target hoisted by RFC Ambrian from GBX 5 ($0.07) to GBX 5.60 ($0.08) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KEFI stock remained flat at $GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,785. Kefi Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

About Kefi Minerals

KEFI Minerals Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral deposits in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. It explores for gold, copper, and precious and base metals. The company holds 95% interest in Tulu Kapi project situated in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.0 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces; and 40% interest in Jibal Qutman project located in Saudi Arabia with mineral resources totaling 0.7 million ounces.

