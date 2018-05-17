Kearny Financial (KRNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a sell rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kearny Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kearny Financial opened at $14.15 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $98,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

