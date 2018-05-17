Kassirer Asset Management Corp Takes $353,000 Position in Monsanto (MON)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Monsanto (NYSE:MON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monsanto during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monsanto by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus downgraded Monsanto from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Monsanto in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.61.

MON opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Monsanto has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Monsanto’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Monsanto Company Profile

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

