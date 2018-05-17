Kassirer Asset Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Oclaro Inc. (OCLR)

Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Oclaro Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oclaro by 1,175.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oclaro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oclaro in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oclaro from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oclaro in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered Oclaro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Oclaro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCLR opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Oclaro Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Oclaro had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oclaro Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oclaro news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,846,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Paul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,548.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $1,298,840 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oclaro, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets optical components, modules, and subsystems for the long-haul, metro, and data center markets worldwide. The company's products generate, detect, combine, and separate light signals in optical communications networks. It offers client side transceivers, including pluggable transceivers; line side transceivers; tunable laser transmitters, such as discrete lasers and co-packaged laser modulators; lithium niobate modulators to manipulate the phase or the amplitude of an optical signal; transponder modules for transmitter and receiver functions; and discrete lasers and receivers for metro and long-haul applications.

