Karyn Smith Sells 1,988 Shares of Twilio (TWLO) Stock

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,988 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $101,328.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $147,882.00.

On Monday, April 16th, Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $36,919.68.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Karyn Smith sold 3,742 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $152,224.56.

On Monday, March 5th, Karyn Smith sold 20,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $761,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Karyn Smith sold 4,611 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $153,915.18.

Twilio traded up $0.01, hitting $53.73, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,521. Twilio has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $129.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 178,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Twilio by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twilio to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Vetr lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.56.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

