Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $401,000 Position in Lending Club (LC)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lending Club (NYSE:LC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 114,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lending Club by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,573,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,439 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lending Club by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,363,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,547 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lending Club by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,193,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,097,000 after acquiring an additional 309,328 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lending Club by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lending Club by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,563,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,867.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $94,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,776,016 shares of company stock valued at $27,761,077 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lending Club in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lending Club in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lending Club from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lending Club from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lending Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.88. Lending Club has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Lending Club had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lending Club will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lending Club Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

