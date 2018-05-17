Kane Biotech (KNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 18th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.08 million for the quarter. Kane Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,545.33% and a negative return on equity of 172.74%.

Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. Kane Biotech has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.16.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark; and pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks.

