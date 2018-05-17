Kaman Aircraft (KAMN) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 2252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

Specifically, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $602,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $137,320.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at $396,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman Aircraft alerts:

KAMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kaman Aircraft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Kaman Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Kaman Aircraft (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Kaman Aircraft had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $463.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Kaman Aircraft will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,523,000 after buying an additional 73,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,586,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Kaman Aircraft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,185,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,662,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kaman Aircraft by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman Aircraft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Aircraft Company Profile

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.