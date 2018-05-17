Kamada (KMDA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

KMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Kamada has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. Kamada had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 9.06%. research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kamada stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Kamada as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

