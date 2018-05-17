Kala Pharmaceuticals Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share (KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46).

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 20.40 and a quick ratio of 20.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. Its product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; INVELTYS that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

