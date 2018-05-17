Just Group (JUST) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 187 ($2.54) to GBX 190 ($2.58) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Just Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 150 ($2.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.08) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.31) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181.67 ($2.46).

Shares of LON:JUST traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.40 ($2.04). 7,215,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. Just Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.55 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 173 ($2.35).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

