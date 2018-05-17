Juniper Networks (JNPR) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.12.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $67,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $114,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $231,799,000 after buying an additional 417,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $256,162,000 after buying an additional 1,772,303 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,471,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $181,777,000 after buying an additional 667,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $208,182,000 after buying an additional 520,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 6,264,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,530,000 after buying an additional 216,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

