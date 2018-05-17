Julie Norberg Sells 3,162 Shares of NMI Holdings (NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,425.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NMI traded up $0.15, hitting $17.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 297,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,600. NMI Holdings has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter. analysts forecast that NMI Holdings will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

