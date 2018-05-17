JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 97 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 97 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 95 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup set a CHF 96 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Societe Generale set a CHF 89 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank set a CHF 90 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 86.79.

NESN stock opened at CHF 76.50 on Monday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of CHF 73.34 and a twelve month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

