JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give K+S (SDF) a €18.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €18.50 ($22.02) target price on K+S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €24.60 ($29.29) target price on K+S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.71) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($26.19) target price on K+S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a €26.00 ($30.95) target price on K+S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Cfra set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on K+S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.54 ($28.03).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €25.41 ($30.25) on Monday. K+S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($22.52) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($29.45).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

