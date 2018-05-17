JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give HelloFresh (HFG) a €13.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.67) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.26) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.48) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.00 ($16.67).

Shares of HelloFresh opened at €12.10 ($14.40) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. HelloFresh has a one year low of €8.86 ($10.55) and a one year high of €14.00 ($16.67).

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

