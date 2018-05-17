JPMorgan Chase (AMJ) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase (NYSEARCA:AMJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,749,444 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 13th total of 9,899,453 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,925,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 580.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,567,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,568 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,122,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,540 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,445,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,382,000 after acquiring an additional 101,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $27.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $27.05.

